Prabhu Deva Has This To Say About The 'Munna Badnaam Song' Hook Step

The much-awaited film Dabangg 3 is set to hit theatres this year on December 20. The film has created a massive buzz among fans who are eager to watch Salman Khan in the massive entertainer. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva, who has previously had several massive hits.

Here's what Prabhu Deva has to say about the 'Munna Badnaam song' hook step!

When asked about the idea for the song to Prabhu Deva, he said that working with Salman is like working with someone who has a number of ideas. Salman Khan showed the Hud Hud Dabangg step and asked Prabhu Deva to improvise with it. In Munna Badnam Hua Salman opens his belt and shakes his legs, the step is quite unique and hard to miss.

The film also features an item song by Salman Khan himself. The song is titled Munna Badnaam Hua and Salman khan is seen grooving to the popular song. The song has already crossed over 45 million views on youtube and is still expected to rise.

The song has labelled Salman Khan as the new 'item boy' of Bollywood. The song has created immense buzz on the internet and fans have already begun imitating the hook step to the song - and this one also has a belt involved in it, just like the hook step of the title song of the first film in the Dabangg series has a belt as a part of the hook step. The film is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. The film hits theatres on December 20.

