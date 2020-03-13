'Love Aaj Kal 2' Actor Pranati Rai Prakash Talks About Her Upcoming Release 'Odd Couple'

Pranati Rai Prakash is a model-turned Bollywood actor who featured in the latest Imitiyaz Ali movie Love Aaj Kal 2. The actor received huge praise for her performance in Love Aaj Kal 2 and fans seemed to love her. Take a look at what are her upcoming plans now that Love Aaj Kal 2 has already released and in the past.

'Love Aaj Kal 2' actress Pranati Rai Prakash excited about comedy film 'Odd Couple'

Pranati Rai Prakash who got featured opposite Kartik Aaryan in the movie Love Aaj Kal 2 is now gearing up for her upcoming release. Her new comedy film is named Odd Couple and being helmed by Prashant Johari. She recently shared her insight about the film while talking to a leading news agency.

Talking to a news agency, Pranati Rai Prakash said that she worked on the film as she liked the funny script and she loves comedy as a genre. The script of Odd Couple according to her is creatively engaging and that is the most important part about comedy. Pranati Rai Prakash further shared that the film talks about relationship, swapping of partners as a result of documentation error and beyond everything how it talks about the pairing of two people irrespective of age gap which is very relatable in the modern times as people have become more accepting towards different philosophies on love and relationship.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor further added that to her it is about breaking barriers of age and going out and expressing herself. Talking about her character in the film, she said she is a free-spirited young girl out there exploring life by making mistakes on the way and figuring out what is right for her and what is not. Pranati Rai Prakash concluded by saying that Odd Couple is making quite some noise as it is travelling all around the world at different film festivals and she was happy with the audiences’ response and that she is looking forward for its theatrical release very soon.

