The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sara Ali Khan Plays "Guess Who" With Fans On Insta, Drops Hints On Her Upcoming Flick

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan recently played a game of 'Guess who' with her fans on Instagram. The 'Kedarnath' actor also dropped a major hint for her fans

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram and played a little game of 'Guess Who' with her fans. The Love Aaj Kal actor posted a picture of a man wearing a face mask and gloves in this picture. The actor also shared a glimpse of Coolie No.1 in one of her Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan plays 'Guess Who' with her fans

Sara Ali Khan marked her debut in Bollywood with the movie Kedarnath. Now, the Kedarnath actor is already three films old in Bollywood and has several other upcoming projects.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Disagrees With Saif's Views On Work Culture Of The Next-gen Actors

But, currently more than upcoming movies the global entertainment industry is concerned about the Coronavirus pandemic. Many Bollywood and Hollywood actors are spreading awareness about the virus through their social media. Now, the latest celebrity to join this league is Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram and added a quirky story amidst the tense climate of Coronavirus. The Kedarnath actor posted a picture of a masked man and asked her fans, “Guess who?”. In this picture, the masked man is also wearing gloves. Many fans have started guessing that this man is none other than Sara’s Coolie No.1 co-star Varun Dhawan.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Promotes Body Positivity In This Heartfelt Message On Women's Day 2020

Sara Ali Khan’s fans were quick to make this guess since Sara's next Instagram story had a BTS post about Coolie No.1. In her Instagram story, Sara shared a picture of Varun’s dubbing script for Coolie No.1. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram stories here.

 

But this is not the first time that Sara Ali Khan has shared a glimpse of Coolie No.1. The Simmba actor had previosuly posted  few stills from Coolie No.1. These stills provided  fans a look at the electrifying chemistry that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are sharing in their upcoming film. This Instagram post also confirmed that the shooting of Coolie No.1. has been wrapped up.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Sara Ali Khan Used To Be A 'brat'

Also read | Sara Ali Khan And Varun Dhawan Wrap Up 'Coolie No 1's' Filming

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Sengar
SENGAR GETS 10 YEAR JAIL TERM
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Farah
FARAH KHAN ON A 'CORONA STAYCATION'