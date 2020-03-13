Sara Ali Khan Plays "Guess Who" With Fans On Insta, Drops Hints On Her Upcoming Flick

Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram and played a little game of 'Guess Who' with her fans. The Love Aaj Kal actor posted a picture of a man wearing a face mask and gloves in this picture. The actor also shared a glimpse of Coolie No.1 in one of her Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan plays 'Guess Who' with her fans

Sara Ali Khan marked her debut in Bollywood with the movie Kedarnath. Now, the Kedarnath actor is already three films old in Bollywood and has several other upcoming projects.

But, currently more than upcoming movies the global entertainment industry is concerned about the Coronavirus pandemic. Many Bollywood and Hollywood actors are spreading awareness about the virus through their social media. Now, the latest celebrity to join this league is Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram and added a quirky story amidst the tense climate of Coronavirus. The Kedarnath actor posted a picture of a masked man and asked her fans, “Guess who?”. In this picture, the masked man is also wearing gloves. Many fans have started guessing that this man is none other than Sara’s Coolie No.1 co-star Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan’s fans were quick to make this guess since Sara's next Instagram story had a BTS post about Coolie No.1. In her Instagram story, Sara shared a picture of Varun’s dubbing script for Coolie No.1. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram stories here.

But this is not the first time that Sara Ali Khan has shared a glimpse of Coolie No.1. The Simmba actor had previosuly posted few stills from Coolie No.1. These stills provided fans a look at the electrifying chemistry that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are sharing in their upcoming film. This Instagram post also confirmed that the shooting of Coolie No.1. has been wrapped up.

