'Hungama 2' actress Pranitha Subhash takes to streets of Bengaluru for 'crisis relief'

The battle against COVID-19 has been tough, with the number of cases going up and the lockdown still underway. Amid the heartbreaking stories, the efforts taken by people to help those struggling have been one of the bright spots. Be it pledging to the various relief funds and donating essentials to the needy, even celebrities have been at the forefront of this fight.

READ: Director Priyadarshan Says He Had Approached Ayushmann, Kartik For 'Hungama 2'

Pranitha Subhash has been among those who have, not just helped from home, but also taken to the streets. After helping the needy by providing food, the actor recently helped the auto-rickshaw drivers maintain safety and hygiene during the pandemic. The actress, known for her work in South films and gearing up for her debut in Bollywood with Hungama 2, provided hand sanitisers to the drivers and transparent shields to fit into their auto-rickshaws.

In the video posted on Instagram, Pranitha, along with her team, is seen distributing the sanitisers and the shields. She is also seen setting up the shields in some of the vehicles. Moreover, she also arranged for the sanitisation of the vehicles, as one could see chemicals being sprayed on it.

Pranitha termed her act as ‘crisis relief’ and was happy to have a ‘productive day.’ She added that with auto-rickshaws being allowed in the city as part of the relaxations in Lockdown 4.0, it was important for them to maintain the safety and hygiene of themselves and the commuters.

Here’s the video:

READ:Akshay Kumar Gives THIS Special Advice To Meezan Jafri Ahead Of Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'

Earlier, Pranitha had participated in cooking food to be distributed to the needy. She also distributed essentials to the Makeup and Hairstyle Association of the Kannada Film Industry.

READ:Meezaan Jafri Opens Up About Working With Priyadarshan On 'Hungama 2'

READ:'Hungama 2' Brings 'Confusion Unlimited' As Makers Release NEW Poster With Paresh Rawal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.