'Hungama 2' Brings 'Confusion Unlimited' As Makers Release NEW Poster With Paresh Rawal

Hungama 2 is the sequel to the hit cult comedy Hungama starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and more. The film stood out as Paresh Rawal’s character set a laughter riot on screen. Paresh Rawal is once again teaming up with the director of the original to recreate the Hungama magic in the second film instalment alongside Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffery, south star Pranitha Subhash and Shilpa Shetty. Industry tracker and analyst Taran Adarsh shared a new poster from the comedy flick.

The poster is as fun as the film’s title suggests. In the poster, Meezaan Jaffrey is lost in the eyes of Shilpa Shetty. Pranitha Subhash is also busy gazing at something. Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal is continuing with the comic character and is up to something. Paresh Rawal is holding a giant injection and the direction of the injection is aimed at Meezaan Jaffrey. Looks like Paresh Rawal does not approve of Meezaan Jaffrey for some reason. The poster also has the words 'Confusion Unlimited' written, which hints at an array of comedic clashes between Paresh Rawal and Meezaan. The poster is bringing the essence of the entire film and fans poured love for the film.

Check out the poster of Hungama 2

Hungama 2 is directed by Priyadarshan. Paresh Rawal and Priyadarshan have worked in several projects like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, and Malamaal Weekly. The two are working together after seven years. Furthermore, the project is bankrolled by Ratan Jain of Venus Entertainment. The original Hungama released back in 2003, the remake comes after 17 years of the film being released. Several reports had suggested that film is releasing during Independence day weekend on February 14, 2020. However, the new poster does not show any date. The makers are yet to comment if the dates remain the same.

Earlier still from 'Hungama 2' with release dates on it

