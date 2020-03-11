Meezaan Jafri Opens Up About Working With Priyadarshan On 'Hungama 2'

Meezaan Jafri debuted in Bollywood last year with Mangesh Hadawale’s Malaal alongside Sharmin Segal. For those unversed, Meezaan Jafri is the son of Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey. He is all set for his upcoming film, Hungama 2.

Meezaan Jafri talks about working with Priyadarshan for Hungama 2

While talking about his experience of working with Priyadarshan in a recent interview, Meezaan Jafri said that the director has a peculiar way of shooting. The actors are given the dialogues just moments before the shoot. However, Meezaan Jafri said that the actors are also instructed by Priyadarshan himself on how to act the scenes. The only work they have to do is to follow his cues.

Meezaan Jafri also said that when one works with Priyadarshan, they are clueless about anything happening on the set except for the director. Recalling a conversation with Akshay Kumar, Jafri said that even Kumar asked him to follow Priyadarshan and his instructions carefully. Kumar even added that “whatever he has learned about comedy is from the filmmaker”.

The actor even added that he decided to do Hungama 2 the moment he heard that Priyadarshan will be directing it. Meezaan Jafri said that he made the decision even without hearing the script or plotline. Jafri added that he has a “special connect” with the director. Even his grandfather was a part of Priyadarshan’s first Hindi film, Muskurahat.

Meezaan Jafri will be seen in a totally different avatar for Hungama 2. He recalled how many people failed to recognise him when they saw him. He said that once Salman Khan realised who he was halfway through a conversation. He added that the same happened with Amitabh Bachchan when Jafri was at his place for the Diwali bash.

Hungama 2 will also mark director Priyadarshan’s comeback into Bollywood after almost seven years. In addition to Meezaan Jafri, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, and Pranitha Subhash. Jafri will also be recreating the chartbuster track Chura Ke Dil Mera with Shilpa Shetty for the film.

