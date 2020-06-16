Pranutan Bahl Shares Quotes That Point Out Difference Between Toxic Positivity Vs Hope

The world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian actors, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans.

One such actor is Pranutan Bahl, daughter of popular Bollywood and television actor, Monish Bahl, who is herself an emerging actor. Lawyer by profession, Pranutan Bahl has appeared in Salman Khan’s Notebook, alongside Zaheer Iqbal. Pranutan Bahl has often been spotted posting pictures and videos of how she is spending her time amid the lockdown. Recently, Pranutan shared toxic positivity vs validation/ hope quotes with her fans. Read ahead to know-

Pranutan shares post that shows difference between toxic positivity vs validation/ hope quotes

On June 16, 2020, Pranutan Bahl took to her official Instagram account to share some toxic positivity vs validation/ hope quotes with her fans. The post seems to be a repost from someone else’s account. The caption of her post read, " Repost from @sitwithwhit”. The post seems as a response over all the outcry over social media regarding the value of mental health and mental issues.

More about Pranutan Bahl

Pranutan Bahl was born in a Hindu Khatri family, to actor Monish Bahl and actor Aarti Bahl, commonly known as Ekta Sohini. Pranutan has a younger sister, Krishaa Bahl. Her late paternal grandmother, Nutan Bahl was also a very popular actor and her paternal grandfather, Late Rajnish Bahl was a Naval Lieutenant Commander. Her paternal great grandparents, Late Kumarsen Samarth and Late Shobhna Samarth also worked in the movie industry.

