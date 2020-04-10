Ranveer Singh’s Best Dialogues From Maneesh Sharma's 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl'

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Having done a fabulous job at playing characters like Alaudin Khilji, Simmba, Murad and many more, Ranveer has successfully created a place for himself in the heart of the audience. Ranveer Singh set foot into the Bollywood industry with Maneesh Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), alongside Anushka Sharma, and hasn’t looked back since.

In 2011, Ranveer Singh played the lead in Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, alongside Anushka Sharma. The film also had Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma, and Aditi Sharma playing pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolved around a smooth and charming conman, Ricky Bahl, who cons girls for a living but finally meets his match is this fun-filled "ROM-CON." Ranveer Singh got a lot of appreciation from the audience for his character from the film. Here are Ranveer Singh’s five best dialogues from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Ranveer Singh’s best dialogues from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Kabhi Koi galat kaam nai karunga, trust me.

Tum ho hee itni attractive, mai kya karta?

Classy, thankyou. Chor? Naah.

Akele paise kaamaney mai koi maaza nai hai. Meri mano, partners baan jaate hai. Wahi, 60 tumhara, 40 mera. No jhoot, no cheating. Tumhare brains aur meri daring. World ki best partnership hogi.

Mai tabhi sach bol raha tha aur abhi sach bol raha hoon. Tum tabhi jhoot bol rahi thi, aur abhi jhoot bol rahi ho.

On the work front

The release of the Ranveer Singh starrer, Kapil Dev’s biopic has now been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was slated to release on April 10, 2020. Ranveer Singh took to his official Twitter handle to share a long message that read, “In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbeak of COVID-19 and the grwoing health concerns, the release of '83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions returns to normal”. The Kabir Khan directorial also had Deepika Padukone playing a pivotal role.

83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care.

We shall be back soon!

.@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/wS0Anl8BM2 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 20, 2020

