Best Scenes Of Parineeti Chopra From Her Debut Film 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl'

Parineeti Chopra is widely considered to be among the most popular, acclaimed contemporary actors in Hindi cinema. She has starred in several commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies over the years. She made her debut in the film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, alongside Ranveer Singh. Although the film received mixed-to-positive reviews from most critics, it was a commercial success. Parineeti received high praise from critics for her performance in the film. The film also starred Anushka Sharma in a prominent role. Here are some of Parineet Chopra's best moments from the film:

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Almost Took Away Lead Role From Deepika Padukone & Other 'Piku' Facts

Best scenes of Parineeti Chopra from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Introduction scene

The introduction scene of Parineeti Chopra marks as one of the best scenes of the actor from the film. She is shown playing the role of a young rich-spoilt brat, who loves to dress up and party. She is seen getting ready with her girlfriends when her boyfriend calls. Her character is very over-confident and over-excited. One of her dialogue from the scene, “tu aaj dekhega na meko toh 100 times I Love You bolega, by god I am looking red hot”, became very famous.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Pictures That Show The 'Jabariya Jodi' Star's Love For Fitness

Emotional scene

There is a scene in the film where she comes to know that her boyfriend is in need of money. Being unaware of the fact that her boyfriend is a conman, Parineeti Chopra gets ready to give him money in a second. She gets very emotional and helps him with her heart because she actually does love him.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra 'was Everything But An Actor' Before Her Debut Days; Read Why

Realization scene

This is the scene where Parineeti Chopra realizes that he has been conned. She starts to panic and does not want to believe that it is true. Parineeti feels extremely betrayed and breaks down.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Shares Adorable Throwback Picture From Her School Play

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra 'was Everything But An Actor' Before Her Debut Days; Read Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.