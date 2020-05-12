'Bhallaldeva' Rana Daggubati Finds His 'Devsena' In Miheeka Bajaj, Announces Engagement

It looks like Bhallaldeva has finally found his Devsena. Acor Rana Daggubati who has gained popularity after playing the role of Bhallaldeva in the Baahubali franchise has made an official announcement on his social media account. The Baahubali actor revealed that he will soon be tying the knot to Miheeka Bajaj. Rana Daggubati posted an adorable picture of himself along with his bride to be Miheeka. In the picture, the couple is sharing a sweet moment under the tree smiling for the camera.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi And Rana Daggubati To Star In 'Venky Mama' Fame Bobby's Next?

Also Read: On Sai Pallavi's Birthday, Naga Chaitanya, Navin Pauly & Rana Daggubati Wish Her; See Here

Here is the picture that Rana Daggubati posted

In the caption of the picture, Rana Daggubati revealed that Mihika Bajaj has said 'Yes' to him. The cute post captured everyone's attention. Rana Daggubati's fans and colleagues started congratulating the couple. Here is a look at some of the comments.

Reportedly, Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studio, which is an event management company. According to media reports, Miheeka Bajaj was born and brought up in Hyderabad. Reportedly, Miheeka Bajaj got into interior design and decor because of her passion for Indian architecture. Miheeka Bajaj reportedly has a diploma in interior design from Rachna Sansad in Mumbai and she has done her MA at the Chelsea University of Art and Design, London. After this Miheeka Bajaj set up her own company. According to reports, Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj is into jewellery design and is the owner of the brand Krsala.

Rana Daggubati is a part of the very prominent Daggubati-Akkineni family from the Telugu film industry. Rana's father Suresh Daggubati is a popular producer. Some time ago, there were rumours about Rana Daggubati being unwell and had gone to the United States for a kidney transplant. The speculations started making the rounds after Rana Daggubati's weight loss. However. the actor rubbished these reports and said that there was no truth to them.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has several movies lined up for release. The films include Haathi Mere Saathi which is a multilingual film. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati will also be seen in the period film Madai Thiranthu / 1945. Rana Daggubati is also filming for Telugu movies including Hiranya Kashyapa and Virata Parvam.

Also Read: On Sai Pallavi's Birthday, Rana Daggubati Wishes The Actor With 'Viraata Parvam' Poster

Also Read: Rana Daggubati Wishes Trisha Krishnan On Her Birthday With A Throwback Picture; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.