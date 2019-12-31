Barack Obama Releases 'Favourite Music Of 2019' List, Includes Prateek Kuhad

Former President of the United States Barack Obama on Monday, December 30, released his list of 'Favourite Music of 2019' that included "from hip-hop to The Boss." He took to Twitter and posted the list of his favourites songs that may "keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout."

However, what caught the attention of the Indians across the globe, was that Obama had mentioned Indian musician Prateek Kuhad's 'Cold/Mess' in the list.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

Netizens React

Several people have reacted on Twitter after seeing Prateek Kuhad's name in Obama's list:

The fact that Prateek Kuhad is in here makes me so happy 🥺❤️



Favorite @prateekkuhad ☺️ https://t.co/doNDcSTDmD — Ankita Bhat (@ankitabhat02) December 30, 2019

Prateek Kuhad? Who hurt you this year, Barack. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) December 30, 2019

THE NATIONALS, J COLE, FRANK OCEAN, PRATEEK KUHAD, YOUNG THUG???????



MR. OBAMA WITH ALL DUE RESPECT YOUR PLAYLIST IS FUCKING COOL https://t.co/T1ELOae9lo — azka (@__amplified) December 30, 2019

PRATEEK KUHAD MADE IT TO BARAK OBAMA'S FAVORITE MUSIC OF 2019 SCREAMINGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/O4fQm089uo — jiyonging (@peaceminusonean) December 30, 2019

Other lists

Meanwhile, Obama has also released the annual list of favourite TV shows that made 2019 "a little brighter" for him. His list included Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag" season two, limited series "Unbelievable", and Damon Lindelof's critically-acclaimed series "Watchmen", and others.

Along with it, he also shared a list of his favourite movies and books. The list of his favourite movies included Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's class satire "Parasite". While, some of his favourite books included Lauren Wilinkson's "American Spy", Samantha Power's "The education of an Idealist", and so on.

