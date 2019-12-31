The Debate
The Debate
Barack Obama Releases 'Favourite Music Of 2019' List, Includes Prateek Kuhad

Music

Former President of the United States Barack Obama on Monday, December 30, released his list of 'Favourite Music of 2019' that included Prateek Kuhad's name

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prateek Kuhad

Former President of the United States Barack Obama on Monday, December 30, released his list of 'Favourite Music of 2019' that included "from hip-hop to The Boss." He took to Twitter and posted the list of his favourites songs that may "keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout."

However, what caught the attention of the Indians across the globe, was that Obama had mentioned Indian musician Prateek Kuhad's 'Cold/Mess' in the list.

Netizens React

Several people have reacted on Twitter after seeing Prateek Kuhad's name in Obama's list:

 

 

Read: Here's a list of Barack Obama's 19 favourite books from 2019

 

Read: Barack Obama's favourite TV shows includes 'Fleabag'; see full list

Other lists

Meanwhile, Obama has also released the annual list of favourite TV shows that made 2019 "a little brighter" for him. His list included Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag" season two, limited series "Unbelievable", and Damon Lindelof's critically-acclaimed series "Watchmen", and others. 

Along with it, he also shared a list of his favourite movies and books. The list of his favourite movies included Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's class satire "Parasite". While, some of his favourite books included Lauren Wilinkson's "American Spy", Samantha Power's "The education of an Idealist", and so on. 

Read: Beyonce's iconic live musical performances throughout her career, watch videos

Read: Prateek Kuhad's songs that will fit every indie music lover's playlist

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
