Prateik Babbar Experiments With His Hair Colour Again, Goes From Red To Blue

Prateik Babbar has donned a new hairstyle and his fans have been loving his new look. The actor has sported an interesting bright blue hairstyle, after the red hairstyle he previously had. The actor is known for experimenting with his looks and thus fans have seen this new hairstyle as an absolutely amazing style statement.

Prateik Babbar changes his hair colour, goes from red to blue

Prateik Babbar's hair colour has changed to blue this time and the actor seemed to be enjoying his new hairdo. Prateik posted a few pictures flaunting his new hairstyle. In one of the pictures, he can be seen seated on a couch with his cobalt blue hairstyle and black outfit.

In another post, the actor can be seen posing as he flaunted his tattoo sleeve along with his blue hairstyle. One could easily notice the nail paint the actor wore for this unique look that he graciously sported. Fans were in awe and amusement as they watched the new look donned by the actor. They complimented him on the new look and praised him for carrying the blue hairstyle well.

In yet another post, the actor can be seen posing with his spiked hair and chain around his neck. Prateik Babbar posed shirtless in these pictures and thus fans got a glimpse of his toned physique. Followers of the actor pointed out that the hair colour and tattoo on his body stand out. They praised the actor and wrote a number of positive comments for the new look the actor sported. A while back, Prateik Babbar's hair colour was half red, with his eyebrows also coloured red.

The actor in an Instagram post earlier had shared a picture of himself with half red and half black hairstyle. During that time, Prateik Babbar had also coloured his eyebrows to match his hair colour. Fans loved the bold look by the actor and complimented him tremendously on the new look. With Prateik’s well-toned physique and the spikes on his hair, the red hairstyle stood out and gave him a distinct and unique look. The actor donned the hairstyle for a while and eventually came back to his natural hair colour.

