Prateik Babbar Takes The COVID-19 Test Yet Again On The Sets Of His Next; Watch Video

Prateik Babbar uploaded a video of him taking a COVID test on the sets of his upcoming Netflix project. In the video that can be found below, one can see that the actor taking the test along with friend Pushkar Soni. The two, right after the test, can be seen sharing a hearty laugh, while Soni can be seen holding his nose.The details regarding the Netflix project that Babbar is working on are not yet known.

Also Read: Prateik Babbar Boasts About Being '34 Years Stronger' In A Post-birthday Workout Video

Here is that video (Source: Prateik Babbar's Instagram):

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Believes Only Prateik Babbar Can Pull Off A Half-red And Half-black Look

In the recent past, Indian moviegoers and web series binge-watchers have seen the gradual ascent of Prateik Babbar, the experimental actor who is known for adding a one-of-a-kind zest to any and every character that he plays. Two of his outings, namely Baaghi 2 and Amazon Prime Original's Four More Shots Please! are proof of the artist's versatility. Every now and then, Prateik Babbar's Instagram handle treats his fans with pictures of the actor. He also posts a lot of workout videos.

Also Read: When Prateik Babbar Wrote Note About His Drug Addiction: 'Nausea Greeted Me Every Morning'

Here's an image of Prateik donning an unconventional look:

The list of Prateik Babbar's movies includes the likes of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Baaghi 2, Mulk, Chicchore, Dum Maaro Dum, Darbar and Mitron, to name a few. The actor has also carved out a place for himself through his character in Four More Shots Please!, the Amazon Prime Original which is front lined by Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta. The third season of the Amazon Prime Original is presumably in development as of now. Prateik, on the other hand, has a few films in the pipeline.

Also Read: Prateik Babbar Has A 'casual Day At The Office' As He Gets His Nails Painted; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.