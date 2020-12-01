Prateik Babbar Boasts About Being '34 Years Stronger' In A Post-birthday Workout Video

Chhichhore actor Prateik Babbar recently rang in his 34th birthday on November 28, 2020. On his birthday, Prateik had given fans a sneak-peek into his strenuous workout session lifting extremely heavy weights along with one of his trainers while performing reps of the Leg Press workout. Now, the actor has shared yet another workout video of himself as he gushed "34 years strong".

Prateik's workout video will surely make you want to grind harder at the gym

Prateik Babbar is currently enjoying his post-birthday week's staycation at Taj Malabar Resort & Spa in Cochin, Kerela. Earlier today, i.e. the Baaghi 2 actor shared yet another workout video of himself to shell out major fitness goals for fans on Instagram. In the video posted by him, the son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil flaunted his enviably fit physique and his heavily tattooed arm as he is seen performing a shoulder and biceps workout by lifting a hefty dumbbell. Prateik looked noting less than hunky as he performed the workout bare-chested and rocked a pair of black shorts, brilliant-blue sports shoes and a black cap.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he thanked everyone for showering him with immense love on his birthday. The caption of his IG post read, "34 years #strong #grateful for all your #love (sic)".

Check out Prateik Babbar's Instagram post below:

Although Prateik Babbar's fitness videos do rounds on social media quite often, Prateik's black & red hairdo was recently making headlines yet again after he shared a throwback picture of his quirky look on social media. The actor had coloured half of his hair red including one of his eyebrows and recently flaunted it in a '#tbt' post by quoting an iconic dialogue by 'The Joker'. The caption of his post read, "they laugh at me because I'm different... I laugh at them because they’re all the same! “ - the joker (sic)".

Take a look:

On the work front, Prateik Babbar has a big-budget and highly-anticipated Bollywood film in his kitty. He will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra. Furthermore, he will also share the screen space with an ensemble cast in John Abraham's Mumbai Saga.

