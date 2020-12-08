Prateik Babbar Shares Hilarious Video Of Getting Makeup On Feet, Hints At New Project

Prateik Babbar has amassed a huge fan following because of his performances in movies. He is also quite active on Instagram as he lets his fans and followers know of his whereabouts through social media. Recently, he shared a hilarious video of him getting makeup on his feet for a mysterious reason. Scroll below to see the video.

Prateik Babbar’s feet makeup

Pratik Babbar took to Instagram to share a funny video of him getting makeup on the soles of his feet. He has not clarified a reason for the same but remained rather cryptic about it in the caption. In the video, he is seen sitting shirtless on the sofa while having his tracks rolled up to his knees, as a makeup artist applies makeup on his feet. He also appears to be reading something in the video.

In the caption, he said, ‘another casual day at the office with @kajol_kanther #meh ðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ˜‚p.s. - yeah i need makeup under my feet too.. coz im such a diva!.. im just kidding!.. know the real reason why.. #2021 @netflix @netflix_in’. He has hinted that something is cooking up between him and the streaming giant Netflix. And the project is set to release in 2021.

Prateik’s post garnered 27K likes within an hour of uploading and is still counting. Jitesh Pillai and his sister Juhi Babbar have also commented on his video. See their reactions here:

He has starred in some of the blockbuster films. Some of his most popular movies are Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Ekk Deewana Tha, Chhichhore, Baaghi 2 and Mulk. He was also a part of the Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please. He starred in both the season of the web series. He will next be seen in the action crime film Mumbai Saga which is Sanjay Gupta directorial.

