Prateik Babbar Posts Bill Gates' 2015 Talk On Virus Possibilities; Fans Left Unimpressed

Coronavirus has affected over two lakh people worldwide and has caused over eight thousand deaths. Governments across the globe are taking efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools and colleges have been kept shut, and several offices are closed off for now.

Amidst this, Prateik Babbar took to his social media handle to talk about how Bill Gates had warned about such an outbreak years ago. But fans are not happy with the fact that even when Gates knew that such a calamity may occur he did not do much about it. Read on to know more about what Prateik Babbar fans have to say:

READ |Prateik Babbar Dubs In Gruff Voice, Fans Think He Should Be The Next 'Batman'

Fans are not impressed by Prateik Babbar's Instagram post

Prateik Babbar took to his social media handle to post a video of Bill Gates recorded in the year 2015 at an event. In the video, fans can see that Bill Gates had warned the world about a threat similar to Coronavirus. He talked about how we are ready for nuclear warfare and that we have nuclear deterrents, but we are not ready for an epidemic.

READ |Celebrating Prateik Babbar's Birthday With Some Of His Best Movies Till Now

Gates talked about the history of such viruses and talked about the Spanish flu that had killed many. He also said that this can be stopped, but we need to prepare ourselves for such threats by building a response system. Fans of Prateik Babbar were not impressed by this as they feel that Gates should have done something regarding this situation in the past as a safety measure.

READ |Smita Patil: Prateik Babbar's Emotional Post On The Actor's Birthday

An Instagram user by the handle name harry17in stated that ‘Illuminati knows everything’. Another user asked if Gates knew so much then why did he not act on this. Some fans were seen talking about how futile it is to think about what could have happened. They felt that it is now the time for action and that we need to do everything we can to contain coronavirus at our level and not indulge in spreading mass panic.

READ |FIRST PICTURES: Prateik Babbar Ties The Knot With Long-time Girlfriend Sanya Sagar In A Private Ceremony

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.