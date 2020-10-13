Prateik Babbar Revisits 'Aarakshan' Days With Amitabh Bachchan, Calls It 'special Memory'

Recently, Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar took to his Instagram handle to share a clip from his much-acclaimed film, Aarakshan, which also features veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The video features Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a college professor, who can be seen reprimanding a student (played by Prateik Babbar). Take a look at the video shared:

Prateik Babbar's post for Big B

In his caption, Prateik Babbar mentioned that he is ‘forever grateful’ to filmmaker Prakash Jha for giving him the opportunity to work in the film. Adding to the same, Prateik mentioned that his memories of working for the film were 'extremely special and unforgettable'. More so, the actor wrote, “forever cherished with pride & honour. with utmost love & respect.”

This comes after Prateik Babbar celebrated actor Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday with a few posts on social media. Prateik Babbar took to his Instagram handle to share a few stills from his mother, late actor Smita Patil’s movies with Big B. The picture features Smita Patil lying on a young Big B’s arms, as they both look up in the sky. More so, Prateik Babbar shared two more stills from Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil’s movies, which are believed to be from Namak Halal and Shakti respectively.

On the professional front

Prateik was lauded for his performance in the second season of Four More Shots Please. Four More Shots Please released on Amazon Prime on April 17 and received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood and women empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India.

Prateik was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Chhichhore, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in the leading roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film narrates the tale of a middle-aged man, who takes a trip down memory lane and reminisces his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers, after a tragic incident occurs. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

