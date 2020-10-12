Arjun Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan & Other Celebs Who Resumed Work After Recovering From COVID

Shooting for the projects took a back seat for actors in India when the COVID-19 pandemic hit this year. It got worse for some of them when they tested positive for the coronavirus and had to take time off to recover. But post-recovery, actors like Arjun Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Himani Shivpuri and others seem all set to resume shooting for their respective projects.

Arjun Kapoor is finally back to his 'happy place'

Arjun Kapoor had tested positive for the coronavirus recently. But he took to his Instagram today to share his joy of resuming work after finally testing negative for the coronavirus. He posted images of him on set reading the script while his cast and team members watched. Arjun wrote that he is back to his 'happy place' now. Rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora too had tested positive for COVID. However, Malaika Arora's covid test too has come back negative and the diva has resumed the shoot of her show India's best dancers.

Himani Shivpuri resumes shooting for her show

TV actor Himani Shivpuri is back on the set of her show 'Happu Ki Ultan Pultan' and has resumed shooting for it after recovering from Covid-19. Taking to her Instagram as well, Himani Shivpuri posted a video thanking everyone for sending her good wishes while she was on the path to recovery. She is seen happily preparing to resume shooting for her show 'Happu Ki Ultan Pultan'. Later, she even posted another picture of her on set and captioned it 'Back on my jhoola on the sets!'.

Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of KBC

Actor and superstar Amitabh Bachchan also recently announced that he had recovered from coronavirus. He mentioned that serious precautions and utmost safety will be maintained on sets as he resumes shooting for KBC. The veteran actor posted a collage of a picture of himself and the Kaun Banega Crorepati team on the set who appear to be suited up in PPE kits on August 24, 2020, and captioned it '.. it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!'

Other celebs who resumed shooting after beating COVID 19

Other celebs who were tested positive for coronavirus and have now recovered and resumed their shoots include actor Rrahul Sudhir and Rajesh Kumar. Actor Rrahul Sudhir has resumed shooting for his upcoming film 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' and TV actor Rajesh Kumar is also set to resume shooting for his show 'Excuse Me Maadam' while keeping in mind all the necessary safety precautions. The return of actors and superstars to their sets will mean more films and regular episodes to their favourite shows for the audience to look forward to.

