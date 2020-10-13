Ira Khan Admits To Being Clinically Depressed, Says 'Let's Start Conversation'

On October 10, which also marks World Mental Health Day, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her social media handle and opened up about her battle with depression and that she has been suffering from the same for about four years. In the video, she revealed she has been going to a doctor and getting medication for clinical depression and now, she is feeling much better than before. She also gave an insight into her battle with it.

As the video started, Ira was heard saying, "For about a year now, I have been wanting to do something about mental health but I was not sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we get to know ourselves a little better, mental health slightly better. Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?". Scroll down to watch the video.

Ira Khan's video on mental health

Apart from the brief video, Ira also wrote a lengthy caption for her post. The caption read, "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together". She further added, "There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation."

Within a day, the post managed to garner more than 93k views from her 310k Instagram followers; and is still counting. The video post received a lot of love and support from netizens. "Thank you for putting this up!! So transparent! Sending lots of love and healing your way," one user commented while another asserted, "I'm sure this journey is going to be one hell of an inspirational ride, Ira. Looking forward to this."

