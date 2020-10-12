On Amitabh Bachchan's B'day, Prateik Babbar Shares Post For The 'legend' With Smita Patil

As veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday yesterday (October 11), actor Prateik Babbar took to his Instagram handle to share a few stills from his mother, late actor Smita Patil’s movies with Big B. The picture features Smita Patil lying on a young Big B’s arms, as they both look up in the sky. More so, Prateik Babbar shared two more stills from Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil’s movies, which are believed to be from Namak Halal and Shakti respectively. Take a look at Prateik’s post:

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Praises Salma Hayek's Post On Goddess Lakshmi; Slams 'unfortunate Souls'

Prateik's post for Amitabh

In his caption, Prateik wrote: ‘happy birthday to our #superstar #legend’. Soon after Prateik Babbar shared the pictures, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and wished Big B on his birthday. Some fans also recalled their fondest memories of watching Smita onscreen. Take a look at how fans reacted to Big B's post:

Fans react:

On the professional front

Prateik was lauded for his performance in the second season of Four More Shots Please. Four More Shots Please released on Amazon Prime on April 17 and received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood and women empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India.

Prateik was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Chhichhore, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in the leading roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film narrates the tale of a middle-aged man, who takes a trip down memory lane and reminisces his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers, after a tragic incident occurs. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

