Kangana Ranaut praises Salma Hayek's post on Goddess Lakshmi, slams 'unfortunate souls'

It’s not just Yoga that has been lapped up by people across the world, numerous other principles and beliefs from India are also popular globally. This was evident with Salma Hayek recently revealing that she meditated focusing on Goddess Lakshmi, and felt immense joy with it. The Hollywood star’s post received a strong response from Kangana Ranaut, who highlighted how people across the world followed Indian Gods and scriptures, but hit out at those mocking faith.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares What's 'most Soothing & Comforting' As She Turns 'Thalaivi' On Sets

Kangana reacts to Salma Hayek's post on Goddess Lakshmi

Reacting to Salma Hayek’s post, Kangana wrote that she had seen unexpectedly seen people believing in Krishna, Shiva, Devi, Rama and reading Bhagwad Geeta across the world. The actor, however, highlighted that in India, ‘unfortunate souls’ mocked Bhakti (devotion).’ She added that it was not people choosing devotion ‘rather devotion that chooses us.’

Across the world I unexpectedly find Krishna, Shiva or Devi devotees, reagardless of religion or race many people love Rama or follow Bhagavad Geeta, but in India so many unfortunate souls mock Bhakti, clearly we aren’t the ones who choose devotion rather devotion chooses us ❤️ https://t.co/RvFmqfrMWU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

READ: Karnataka Court Orders Police To Register FIR Against Kangana For Her 'anti-farmer' Tweet

Describing Lakshmi as one who represented ‘wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā, joy and prosperity’, Salma had written that she meditated focusing on the Goddess whenever she wanted to ‘connect to her inner beauty’. The Desperado star wrote that her image made her feel joyful and that ‘joy was the greatest door to inner beauty.'

Bipasha Basu was among the other Bollywood stars who had reacted and termed it ‘amazing.’

Kangana on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana recently wrapped a schedule of Thalavi in Hyderabad. She plays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha in the film. She also has films like Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty

READ:Salma Hayek Reveals She Worships Goddess Lakshmi To Connect With Her "inner Beauty"

READ:Salma Hayek Proudly Shows-off Her 'white Hair Of Wisdom', Fans Call Her 'timeless Beauty'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.