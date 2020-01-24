Grammy 2020: Complete List Of Presenters: From Trevor Noah To Stevie Wonder

As the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is around the corner, the Recording Academy has announced the star-studded lineup of presenters, who are up to host the biggest music night. The Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys, which will be live in Los Angeles on January 26 at 8 pm (local time) and in India on January 27.

READ | Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Rosalía rule at pre-Grammy Spotify gig

Names of presenters

The night's presenters include some extremely talented names like nominees Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah, both nominated in the Best Comedy Album category this year, plus previous Grammy winners Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, and Stevie Wonder.

READ | Grammy 2020 and its ongoing 'rigging' allegations get an official counter statement

Other names, who are set to hand out the golden gramophones, include previous Grammy nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha, plus music industry moguls Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker are up to play double duty as both presenters and performers.

READ | Know about Lizzo's journey from a high school flautist to the Grammy 2020

Additionally, the biggest music night presenters join an all-star cast including Aerosmith, who are also performing live at the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year event in their honour, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Bonnie Raitt, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator, and Charlie Wilson. John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG, and Kirk Franklin will also perform an all-star tribute to the late, Grammy-nominated Nipsey Hussle.

Pre-Grammy Spotify Gig

The Spotify's annual event honoured the breakthrough performers on January 23, to celebrate their nominations for the Grammy Awards. Lizzo screamed at the top of her lungs, Lil Nas X brought out Billy Ray Cyrus for “Old Town Road” and Billie Eilish sang softly with her brother-turned-producer assisting on keys. The three artists — the acts with the most nods at Sunday’s Grammy Awards — celebrated their nominations for the best new artist.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Grammy 2020: Tentative seating arrangement released; BTS sit next to Taylor Swift

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.