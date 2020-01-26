Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects That Are Making Fans Feel Excited To See Her In Action

Priyanka Chopra, the Desi Girl of Hindi film industry, has become a celebrated female actor across the globe. From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has been seen in many appealing movies and TV shows that were loved by the audience massively. Priyanka was last seen in a Bollywood family drama The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. Although the movie tanked at the box office, it was widely appreciated by fans and critics. Here are some of the most awaited upcoming films of PeeCee that fans are eagerly waiting for.

Upcoming projects of Priyanka Chopra

We Can Be Heroes

This upcoming action-fantasy drama is amongst the most promising projects of the Baywatch star. The storyline revolves around the life of a young girl who is the daughter of a retired superhero who discovers that she has powers and puts together a group of other young heroes to stop an alien invasion. Not much information is out about the movie, as the movie is still in its post-production phase, but one can expect that Priyanka will have a prominent role in the movie.

The White Tiger

This Bollywood film is reportedly based on a Man Booker prize-winning novel of the same name. The movie is going to be featured on Netflix and it also stars other talented Indian actors like Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her fans feel awed in this village drama. The plot explains the story of a villager on a run to make his life better.

Citadel

As not much information is given out yet about this project, but reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra is going to work alongside Richard Madden in this show. This TV mini-series is going to present the story of spies working to solve crimes and mysteries. Currently, the show is in the pre-production stage.

