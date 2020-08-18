Preeti Jhangiani Then And Now: A Look At 'Mohabbatein' Actor's Transformation On Her B'day

Actor Preeti Jhangiani, born on August 18, is best known for her role as Kiran in Amitabh Bachchan's Mohabbatein. She made her movie debut with the Malayalam film Mazhavillu and her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein. She then went on to appear in multiple films and has enjoyed a successful career in films. Take a look at the actor's pictures from Mohabbatein to now.

Preeti Jhangiani's then and now photos

Preeti Jhangiani started her career by appearing in Rajashri Productions' music album Yeh Hai Prem opposite Abbas. Along with her career in Hindi cinema, she has also appeared in many films including Bengali, Rajasthani, Punjabi, South Indian films. He started her movie career in 1990 and made an appearance in a Malayam, Telugu, and a Tamil film all in the same year. Post her debut music album stint, she appeared in multiple television commercials.

After her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein in 2000, she starred in multiple Hindi films including Awara Paagal Deewana and LOC: Kargil. Some of her South Indian films include Tony, Tejam, Omkara, and more. Preeti Jhangiani was also a producer for one of her Hindi films titled Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande in 2011.

The actor was last seen in Jai Chhati Maa in 2019 alongside Ravi Kishan and Gurleen Chopra. She will be seen next in The Pushkar Lodge. Jhangiani is currently working on Sachin Kaushik's See You in Court and will star alongside Daisy Shah in the film.

Along with her acting career, the actor is also into business. She owns Swen Entertainment, which was formerly known as Very Fishy Films with her husband Pravin Dabas. She is also the owner of Pro Panja League which is a professional Arm Wrestling Tournament in India.

She was born to Gobind Jhangiani and Menka Jhangiani. Preeti Jhangiani tied the knot with Khosla Ka Ghosla actor Pravin Dabas in March 2008. The duo shares two kids with each other, Jaiveer and Dev. The actor currently lives in Bandra with her family.

