Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Moments From The Romantic Movie Mohabbatein

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of some of the immortal movies of Bollywood. Aishwarya was a part of the multi-starrer movie Mohabbatein. The movie was released in the year 2000. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, and Kim Sharma. Aishwarya played the role of Megha, who dies at the beginning of the movie and comes in flashback scenes in the mind of Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh).

Here are some best scenes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mohabbatein

World's best father

There is a flashback scene where Narayan (Amitabh) remembers the time when he forgets Megha's birthday. Megha reminds him casually that he had forgotten her birthday. Narayan is saddened by this and calls himself the world's worst father. Megha lovingly denies the fact and says that it is the other way round. She calls him the world's best father.

Megha apologizes to Narayan

A scene in the movie shows Megha in a white saree as she looks at the camera and delivers an apology to her father Narayan. She talks about how she tried her best to forget Raj and not think about him. She says that she tried hard to love him as well but to no avail. She states her dilemma that she can't upset her father but also cannot leave Raj. She adds that she hopes that Narayan understands how precious love is and understands her decision.

Megha and Raj confess their love

Raj and Megha fall in love and have a cute romantic story to tell. Raj narrates the story to his students. He talks about when Megha was soon to leave the city and they met at the bus stop. Raj expresses his love by writing about it on a leaf and giving it to Megha. Megha also responds by saying that she wanted to hear this for long. She runs towards Raj and the two embrace.

