Amitabh Bachchan Starrers Like 'Baghban', 'Pink', And Others That Had Ensemble Cast

Amitabh Bachchan, in his acting career spanning more than five decades, has been a part of several multi-starrers. From Satte Pe Satta to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Amitabh Bachchan has starred in an array of multi-starrers. Here's a list of Amitabh Bachchan's movies that had an ensemble cast.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with an ensemble cast

Mohabbatein (2000)

The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan in the lead had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Uday Chopra, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jugal Hansraj, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The movie narrates the tale of two men and their opposing beliefs about love, which costs the lives of three couples. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer was directed by Aditya Chopra and was widely appreciated by the audience and the critics alike.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

The movie had real-life couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan paired opposite one another. Interestingly this was Amitabh and Jaya's last film together on screen. The film also had an ensemble cast consisting of Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Farida Jalal, among others in prominent roles. The movie directed by Karan Johar was one of the highest-grossing films of its time.

Baghban (2003)

The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead, narrates the tale of an elderly couple who wish for their children's attention and care, but are left unnoticed and unloved. Baghban had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhary, Aman Verma, Samir Soni, among others in pivotal roles. Baghban directed by Ravi Chopra reportedly could not generate the expected returns at the box office. However, Baghban was appreciated and loved by the audience.

Pink (2016)

The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Piyush Mishra, and Vijay Verma in prominent roles. The movie narrated the tale of three girls who get sexually assaulted at a party. The Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial won Best film on other social issues award at the 64th National Film Awards. Reportedly, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer completed a box office run of 50 days.

Thugs of Hindostan (2018)

The 2018 movie was one of the first feature films of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan together. The movie had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif, Ronit Roy, and Lloyd Owen in pivotal roles. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer narrates the tale of a group of thugs who wish to end the autonomy of the British Raj in India. The movie directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya was panned by the critics and the audiences alike.

