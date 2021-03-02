Preity Zinta Delighted As 'The Illegal' Makes It To Eligible List For Oscars 2021

Danish Renzu directorial The Illegal is an American drama film which released in 2019. The went on to win big at several prestigious award ceremonies and also was screened at various film festivals. The makers of the movie have now added another feather to their cap as the movie has been shortlisted in the Best Picture category at the Oscars 2021. Bollywood actor Preity Zinta shared this news on Instagram and also congratulated the team. She also shared the trailer of the film.

Also read | Nila Madhab Panda's 'Kalira Atita' Eligbile For Oscars; Says He Wants People's Attention

Also read | Oscar 2021: Vijeesh Mani's Mmmmm (Sound Of Pain) Makes It To Nomination Eligibility List

Preity Zinta congratulates The Illegal team

The Illegal trailer shows a young boy, who comes from a middle-class background, being forced to leave school because of his family's financial crisis. He had been staying in the United States as an undocumented worker. The movie chronicles his struggle of finding a job and a roof above his head. Preity Zinta heartily congratulated the team of the movie by writing, "So happy to hear The Illegal is on the list of eligible films for an Oscar in the Best Picture categoryðŸ‘ Congrats and Best of luck. #SurajSharma @renzufilms So happy for you guys. Fingers crossed ðŸ¤ž #TheIllegal #Allthebest #Ting".

Her post garnered over 52K likes within two hours of uploading. The director of the film Danish Renzu also commented on Preity's post by using many heart emojis. Netizens too appreciated thew trailer of the film and wished the makers good luck. See their reactions below:

Oscars 2021

Of the 366 movies which have made it to the nomination eligibility list, Vijeesh Mani's Mmmmm (Sound of Pain), which is a movie based on a tribal person who makes a living by selling honey, has also made the nomination cut for the much-coveted awards. Nila Madhab Panda's Kalira Atita, which talks about how the environment can be saved has also been shortlisted for the Oscars. Suriya's Soorarai Pottru has been shortlisted in the Best Picture category as well.

Preity's Zinta's movies

Some of the most popular of Preity Zinta's movies are Dil Se.., Mission Kashmir, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai and Koi... Mil Gaya. She was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit which was a Neeraj Pathak directorial. The movie also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi and Ameesha Patel in prominent roles.

Also read | Preity Zinta-owned Punjab Kings Announce Quality Initiative Before IPL 2021, Fans Proud

Also read | Preity Zinta 'clocks A Decade' With Gene As They Celebrate Their Fifth Anniversary

Image courtesy- @realpz Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.