Preity Zinta-owned Punjab Kings Announce Quality Initiative Before IPL 2021, Fans Proud

The last season of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) which took place in UAE was a season to forget for the Punjab-based franchise after they once again failed to qualify for the playoffs. The KL Rahul-led side missed out on a top four finish after winning only six of their 14 matches. However, ahead of IPL 2021 auction, the Preity Zinta co-owned team decided to turn their fortunes around by completely rebranding the name of the team as well as the logo.

KXIP team to enter IPL 2021 as Punjab Kings

Ahead of the IPL auction, Kings XI Punjab was renamed to Punjab Kings which was communicated and approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well. The decision to rename the franchise and the Punjab Kings new logo was taken a day prior to the IPL 2021 auction.

Nave andaaz hor wakhre josh de naal 🎺

swagat karo #PunjabKings da 💥👑🤩#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/IVvmsx56Qb — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 17, 2021

Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings takes new initiative before IPL 2021

On Monday, Punjab Kings took to its official Twitter handle to make an announcement regarding their new initiative. The franchise joined hands with Round Table India to help create quality infrastructure in schools for underprivileged children and inaugurated the first block of 4 classrooms at the Govt. Sr. Secondary School in the Ayali Khurd region of Ludhiana on Tuesday. The classrooms are jointly funded by Punjab Kings and RTI and will include complete classroom infrastructure inclusive of benches, fans, lights, using the Building As Learning Aid (BaLA) Concept as a learning resource for the children.

Keep finding an opportunity to make a difference! 🙌🏻@roundtableindia and Punjab Kings have come together to build classrooms in Punjab to promote education and welfare of children 👏🏻#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/P7CFKjb1eF — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 1, 2021

Fans react to Punjab Kings initiative

Very nice effort. Thank you. My 13 year long investment as a fan has found returns! — Sumeet Singh (@SumeetPaul9) March 1, 2021

Well done ❤️❤️ — Waseem Akram (@WaseemA95737481) March 1, 2021

Thanks from a ludhianavi 🙏 — ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਕ੍ਰੇਜ਼ੀ (@coolwindersingh) March 1, 2021

Punjab Kings players list after IPL 2021 auction

While most of the Punjab Kings players were retained by the franchise, the team brought in a couple of more players to strengthened the side. Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, the Punjab Kings franchise retained the services of 16 cricketers, which include the likes of skipper KL Rahul and Universe boss Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran among others. During the IPL 2021 auction, Punjab Kings strengthened the squad by adding nine more players to their line-up.

Apart from Tamil Nadu cricketer Shahrukh Khan, the franchise also succesfully signed Australian cricketers Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson and the World No.1 T20I batsman from England, Dawid Malan. The Jhye Richardson IPL 2021 auction base price stood at ₹1.5 crore but was signed for more than nine times that value. Overall, Jhye Richardson became the third-most expensive purchase of the IPL 2021 auction behind national teammate Glenn Maxwell’s ₹14.25 crore and South African all-rounder Chris Morris’ ₹16.25 crore.

Image: Punjab Kings / Twitter

