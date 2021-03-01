Preity Zinta 'clocks A Decade' With Gene As They Celebrate Their Fifth Anniversary

Preity Zinta took to Instagram to pen down her excitement as she 'clocked a decade' with husband Gene. The actor seemed delighted as she shared an adorable picture of the two on Instagram. She also wrote a jovial yet cute caption encapsulating all the emotions of how happy she was to spend five years of her married life with her husband. Preity Zinta began the caption by wishing a happy anniversary to her hubby and then proceeded to write a jovial line further on.

Preity Zinta celebrates 'clocking a decade' with husband Gene

The actor wrote that her husband is the main reason why she keeps looking at her phone and smiles, and then ends up walking into a pole. The actor thus added a jovial caption and then wrote that she cannot believe that they have been married for all these years as time flew by fast for them. She then added that she misses him and wished he was with her during this special day. The actor then added a number of hashtags and emojis and ended the caption. Fans seemed extremely delighted with the amazing post and commented several positive comments wishing the actor on her special day. Among many comments, Bobby Deol too wished Preity Zinta on her anniversary.

In the image posted by Preity Zinta, the actor appears to be wearing a red winter attire as she posed for a selfie with her husband. The beautiful snow-clad mountains added beautiful scenery to their picture where the husband and wife smiled for the selfie. Fans reacted to this image with several hearts as they wished the actor on her anniversary and expressed joy as she completed five years of her married life. Preity Zinta had posted a selfie with her husband on Valentine's day as well where she wrote a heartfelt caption mentioning that her husband gives her life a whole new meaning. Fans were completely bowled over by the amazing bond they shared and expressed their good wishes in the comments of the post as well.

