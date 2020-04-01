Preity Zinta Picks 'Soldier' To Watch With Husband Gene, Says, 'watching After Forever'

Remember the blockbuster film 'Soldier' (1998) starring Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol? Amid the ongoing lockdown, Zinta decided to pick up the film to watch with her husband and mother 'after forever'.

As a part of her 'Tuesday Night Hindi movie night' ritual, Preity took to her Twitter handle to share that she is watching 'Soldier' and shared a clip from the movie. She also added that she misses her co-actor Bobby Deol. Soldier, an action thriller film, was directed by Abbas-Mustan and was declared as a 'BlockBuster' by Box Office India, becoming the 4th highest-grossing film of the year in India.

Watching “Soldier” after forever with mom & hubby 😘 Cuz Tuesday night is Hindi movie night ❤️ and I cannot say no to mom and Gene 🤩 Miss you #BobbyD #Day21 #quarantine #stayhome #staysafe #ting pic.twitter.com/AG3ZHL9bBg — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta also pledged to donate towards PM-CARES fund to fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic. She also extended support to help the daily wage earners. The total number of Coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

I pledge my support to fight #covid19 by contributing to the #PMCaresFund 🙏🇮🇳It’s time for all of us 2 come together & help out. No amount is big or small. It’s the intent that matters so I humbly request each one to contribute.@narendramodi @PMOIndia #IndiaFightCorona #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/AOSkdfGQ7Q — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 1, 2020

It’s the need of the hour 4all of us 2 take care of daily wage earners.Together we can overcome this & help & support each other🙏❤️I pledge 2 contribute & support this initiative. Request U all 2 support the daily wage earners. https://t.co/aZ0xzYN2TN #iStandWithHumanity #ting pic.twitter.com/ud2SciCUI8 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 27, 2020

