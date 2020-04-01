The Debate
Preity Zinta Picks 'Soldier' To Watch With Husband Gene, Says, 'watching After Forever'

Bollywood News

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Zinta decided to pick up the film to watch with her husband Gene and mother 'after forever'. Check out her post —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Preity

Remember the blockbuster film 'Soldier' (1998) starring Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol? Amid the ongoing lockdown, Zinta decided to pick up the film to watch with her husband and mother 'after forever'.

As a part of her 'Tuesday Night Hindi movie night' ritual, Preity took to her Twitter handle to share that she is watching 'Soldier' and shared a clip from the movie. She also added that she misses her co-actor Bobby Deol. Soldier, an action thriller film, was directed by Abbas-Mustan and was declared as a 'BlockBuster' by Box Office India, becoming the 4th highest-grossing film of the year in India.

Preity Zinta puts her culinary skills to test amid the lockdown in Los Angeles

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta also pledged to donate towards PM-CARES fund to fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic. She also extended support to help the daily wage earners. The total number of Coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Preity Zinta's husband, Gene Goodenough has a question for his 'Sasuma' in this video

THROWBACK: When Preity Zinta cleared the air about her 'secret wedding' with Aamir Khan

 

 

 

First Published:
