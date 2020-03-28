THROWBACK: When Preity Zinta Cleared The Air About Her 'secret Wedding' With Aamir Khan

When Aamir Khan's relationship with his first wife Reena Dutta ended back in 2002, several fingers were pointed at Preity Zinta. Rumours claiming that the two stars are all set to tie the knot spread like wildfire. During an appearance at Sii Garewal's talk show, Zinta spoke about reports of her 'secret wedding'. Calling Aamir Khan a very 'dear friend', she informed that she had a great working relationship with him in Dil Chahta Hai, and when things are not going well in his personal life, she was the closest candidate as the last film he did was with her.

There was also speculation that Preity was in a relationship with Sanjay Dutt. Reacting to the same, she said on the show, “I was really shocked, actually, and very pissed off. I love Sanju. I love him. I have loved him since I was a kid and he is like papa bear to me.”

At the same interview, she also spoke about how she has never been attracted to her co-stars and informed that she loves all of them and respects the fact that half of them around her are married. She then went on to add that she could never be a 'homewrecker'.

Currently, Preity is happily married to Gene Goodenough. After being in a steady relationship for five years, they tied the knot on February 29, 2016. Last month, on their four-year anniversary, Preity wished her husband with a romantic Instagram post. “Happy Anniversary my darling. It’s been 4 years & it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon & back. #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting,” she wrote.

Happy Anniversary my darling ❤️ It’s been 4 years & it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon & back 🥰 #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting pic.twitter.com/BQmbIAFYV9 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 29, 2020

