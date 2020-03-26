Preity Zinta's Husband, Gene Goodenough Has A Question For His 'Sasuma' In This Video

Several celebrities are seen having quality time with their loved ones, as they are taking to their social media handle to share their quarantine time with fans. Preity Zinta is among the other celebrities who is seen sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle.

Preity Zinta recently shared a video on how she is relaxing at home. In the video, one can see Preity Zinta sitting on a chair in the veranda while her mother is seen giving her a massage. While Preity is busy enjoying her mother’s ‘champi,’ her husband, Gene Goodenough, on the other hand, is curious to know what is happening.

In the video, one can hear Preity Zinta’s husband, Gene Goodenough, asking his mother in law, “Sasuma, what are you doing?” and she replies saying “oiling her hair and doing champi for her now.” And along with the video, Preity Zinta wrote telling her fans that she is making the best use of her quarantine time. Check out the video below.

Preity Zinta enjoying her quarantine time

Preity Zinta is quite an active social media user. And of late she has been sharing several videos on her Instagram handle. Earlier she was also seen giving her mother a head massage, playing with her dog and much more. Check out some of Preity Zinta’s pictures from her quarantine time.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan And Preity Zinta Movies That Will Take You Down The Memory Lane; Read

Also read | Preity Zinta's Post-vacation Workout Video Is Inspiration To Her Fans; Watch

Also read | Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough Turn One As Leap Day Marks Their First Anniversary

Also read | Preity Zinta Posts A Throwback Pic From 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', Fans Drop Hilarious Comments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.