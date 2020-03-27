Preity Zinta Puts Her Culinary Skills To Test Amid The Lockdown In Los Angeles

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the majority of countries imposing a nationwide lockdown. Therefore, most of the celebrities are indulging into various activities to kill their time in quarantine. With most of them posting their home workout videos on social media, Preity Zinta decided to utilise her quarantine time by putting her culinary skills to test. Zinta recently posted a selfie of herself on social media and shared that she has finally learnt how to make Masala Dosa amid the lockdown in Los Angeles.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Picture With Preity Zinta Will Remind You Of Their 'Koi Mil Gaya' Days

Preity Zinta learnt to make Masala Dosa on the 16th day of self-isolation

Preity Zinta, her husband, and her mother are currently in lockdown in Los Angeles. However, the Salaam Namaste actor is taking full advantage of her quarantine time by brushing up her culinary skills with her mother's help. She recently posted a selfie of herself posing with a dosa platter in her hand, including two different chutneys and a bowl full of sambar. Her fans were all-praises in the comment section of the post.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Posts A Throwback Pic From 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', Fans Drop Hilarious Comments

Zinta captioned the image writing, "Yesss! Finally learnt how to make Masala Dosa 😋 It’s incredible how we have not gone out for 16 days nor met anyone. Feels strange, but I’d rather be home safe than sorry. It's really nice to hang with mom & learn recipes of some of my fav. Dishes. Trying to stay positive & productive while we stay in #day16 #quarantine #cooking #dosa #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #ting"

Also Read | Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough Turn One As Leap Day Marks Their First Anniversary

Prior to this, a video of Preity Zinta and her mother went viral on social media. In the video, Zinta's mother gave her a nice "Champi" session from what appears to be the lawn of their house situated in Los Angeles. Zinta's husband, Gene Goodenough shot the video of the mother-daughter duo and also got into a fun banter with his mother-in-law as he asked her, "Sasu Maa, what are you doing?"

Also Read | Preity Zinta's Husband, Gene Goodenough Has A Question For His 'Sasuma' In This Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.