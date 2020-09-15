Preity Zinta Shares An Adorable Pic With Pet Bruno, Laments How Much She Misses Him

Dil Chahta Hai actor Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a charming picture of her cuddling her pet Bruno and mentioned her feeling that her COVID-19 quarantine days would have been fun if Bruno was around. In hardly a few minutes after she posted the photo, her fans melted upon seeing her love for Bruno. Take a look at Preity Zinta’s Instagram post and see how the fans reacted to the duo’s bond.

Preity looks stunning in this picture wearing a white t-shirt and denim while her pet Bruno looks super-comfy in her arms. Being quite active on her social media handle, Preity Zinta shares several pictures of her and Bruno together. Her love can be seen in every photo she shares of her and Bruno. Fans showered the recent post with love, adding emojis. Take a look-

A Glimpse of Preity Zinta’s photos with Bruno

The actor never misses out to share adorable pictures with her pet, Bruno. Here are a few pictures that will show how Preity Zinta and Bruno are selfie partners for each other.

She posted a cute throwback picture with Bruno on a bright sunny day during the summers. She is hoping for the virus to end so that everyone could get on with their lives.

Preity Zinta clicked this selfie and thanked Bruno for being her sunshine. This cute selfie of the duo won hearts on the internet and their fans again showered tons of love in the comment section.

In the above photo, the actor is seen a yellow T-shirt and is smiling for the selfie while Bruno has his ear crooked and head tilted a bit. The adorable picture received a lot of love from fans.

Preity Zinta's COVID-19 Test

The Salaam Namaste actor travelled to Dubai for IPL 2020 a few days ago and posted videos of her quarantine days along with the recent one after she got her 3rd COVID-19 test done in the hotel room. She informed her fans that the results have been negative and how happy and relieved she is. She also felt grateful to the lady in the video who did the COVID-19 testing. She also mentioned that she will have to go through 2 more tests along with 2 more days in quarantine. Preity Zinta has already been in quarantine since last 4 days.

