‘Outstanding’ Rendition Of ‘Bumbro’ Receives Love From Preity Zinta | Watch Video

A group of singers and musician recently took to Twitter to share a rendition of the song Bumbro from the 2000 film Mission Kashmir. Harsh Parmar, who is a musician and percussionist, posted the video on the microblogging website on September 11. In the video, while a woman can be seen singing the hit song, the other three can be seen playing instruments around her to create a version that has impressed several internet users.

While sharing the clip, Parmar tagged Bollywood actors Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan, along with musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. While Preity and Hrithik were in the lead roles of the 2000 film, the trio gave the music for the song. Among those who praised the group’s ‘amazing’ rendition was Preity Zinta as well. Watch the clip below:

Our attempt to play this wonderful song from movie Mission Kashmir😊

P.s - Earphones Recommended @iHrithik @realpreityzinta @ShankarEhsanLoy pic.twitter.com/xgTMLjONpf — Harsh Parmar (@HarshParmar_hp) September 11, 2020

Preity Zinta ‘loved it’

While Preity Zinta loved the video, since being shared, the clip has also garnered nearly 800 likes. From ‘fantastic’ and 'nice' to ‘beautiful’ and 'outstanding', several netizens expressed their likeness for the clip. One internet user called the video ‘nostalgic’. Another praised the group for the 'beautiful' rendition but suggested that next time the woman singing should sit in front so that her voice is more audible.

This is so beautiful . Love it 😘 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 11, 2020

Beautiful. Next time please have Ma’am in the front so her voice is more audible. Maybe record it in landscape so you can spread out (ie social distancing 😂) — Vedant (@ivedant) September 11, 2020

Wow beautiful — manisha (@v_manisha) September 13, 2020

Nice 😊 — Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) September 12, 2020

This is absolutely outstanding.. loved it❤ — M. (@MalikMunawwar) September 12, 2020

Just fantastic.🙌🙌🙌 — CHETAN (Hrithikian ) (@ichets_hr) September 11, 2020

Beautiful 💟😊 — MVKSTRONG11 (@mahavir_khuntia) September 11, 2020

Do check this, nostalgic song 😍😍 https://t.co/bV3xzYCAAH — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 11, 2020

