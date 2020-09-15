Preity Zinta Misses Hubby Gene Goodenough On Day Three Of Quarantine Before IPL; See Post

Preity Zinta is soon going to be a part of the IPL 2020 in Dubai as the owner and proud supporter of Kings XI Punjab. Over the years, the actress has been an avid game-follower and attends most matches of her team. This year, however, things look different with the coronavirus pandemic making the games a virtual affair. The matches will be live-streamed from Dubai to homes in India, Preity Zinta as well will be a part of it. She recently checked in at her hotel in Dubai and her posts are evident of her adventures. In her recent post, she mentioned that she misses her husband Gene Goodenough a lot.

Preity Zinta throwback picture with Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta shared her husband’s picture on her Instagram feed. He is currently away from her as she has flown to Dubai for IPL 2020. In the picture, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough can be seen huddled close together for a selfie. The picture was clicked in a natural setting. Preity Zinta ‘misses’ her husband as per the caption of the picture.

Preity Zinta shared Gene Goodenough's picture on Instagram and wrote, “Miss being outdoors and miss my better half #Day3 #Missingyou #Hubby #quarantinelife #Ipl2020 #PzIpldiaries #Patiparmeshwar #ting.” The pictures received several reactions from her 7.6 million and counting followers. One fan commented, “You are one of my favourite actors.” Another person wrote, “We miss you both!”

Preity Zinta has shared all her updates post her arrival in Dubai

Preity Zinta has landed in Dubai three days ago. The actress has been keeping her followers updated on what she is up to during her mandatory quarantine ahead of IPL 2020. The actress shared her videos of entering the hotel, sanitization, checking in at her stay. She even showed everyone what facilities of the hotel during a quarantine looks like. Preity Zinta showed off the food delivery of the hotel, which comes packed and covered. She was amazed by the service as per the recent video.

