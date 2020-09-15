Preity Zinta Tests Negative After 3rd COVID Test, Says 'I'm So Happy And Relieved'

On Tuesday morning, September 15, Preity Zinta took to her social media handle and revealed that she tested negative for COVID-19. The actor shared that it was her third test and added that she still has two more tests to go. Today, Preity will complete her fifth quarantined day in Dubai.

Preity Zinta tests negative for COVID-19

Sharing the happy piece of news, Preity Zinta wrote, "3rd COVID test was done and the result was Negative. I’m so happy and relieved. Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine. I’ve been so jet-lagged that I got my quarantine days wrong. It’s Day 5 of Quarantine today."

Preity spoke about her experience and thanked the wonderful lady for being gentle while testing her. More so, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor remarked that getting a COVID test done was quite an experience. In the clip shared by Preity, the actor could be seen taking up her test. A nurse with a PPE kit on could be seen inserting the equipment into the actor's nose. After which, Zinta had slight tears in her eyes. As soon as she left, Preity said, "Test is done," as she happily danced around.

Earlier, Preity Zinta posted a video in which she spoke about her quarantine life experience. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, she shared the video and wrote, "Day 2 of Quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a COVID test. It's always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed. Take care and stay safe guys... love you all."

In the video, Preity Zinta expressed how the word 'negative' is the most 'positive' word in 2020. Moreover, she also spoke about how she wasn't excited to get her tests done, as she had already done that quite a lot of times in Los Angeles. "This is a tough time for everyone, so let's be nice to each other," Preity Zinta added.

Preity is in the UAE, for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). She also shared an adorable picture with her husband and expressed that she misses him. Check it out here.

