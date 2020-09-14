Preity Zinta Shares Post-workout Selfie As She Tries To 'stay Productive' Amid Quarantine

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta engages with her fans and followers with regular postings on different platforms. Recently, the star took to social media and posted a photo of herself through her official Instagram handle. She has shared a post-workout mirror selfie on the photo-sharing platform. Check out her latest picture on Instagram:

Preity Zinta's post-workout selfie on social media

Bollywood star Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a post-workout picture through her official account on September 13, 2020, Sunday. The actor has mentioned how she has been trying to stay active and fit while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also tagged the clothing brands in the photo.

Preity Zinta has donned a black T-back top from Being Human. She teamed it up with a pair of speckled pants of the same shade by Electric Yoga. The actor has also worn grey sports shoes to match the outfit. For a rounded off look, Preity Zinta tied her hair in a tidy high bun and accessorized with ear studs, pendant, a bracelet, and a wrist band with her gym clothes.

In the caption accompanying her post, Preity Zinta has expressed how she has been attempting to stay active during the quarantine period. She wrote, “Post-workout Selfie ðŸ¤© Trying to stay productive during this quarantine â¤ï¸”. Besides tagging the clothing brands in her photo, the actor also added relevant hashtags such as PZ IPL Diaries, IPL 2020, Quarantine Life, Dubai, and PZ Fit, among other things. Check out her post on Instagram:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Response to Preity Zinta's post-workout selfie

Within a few hours of sharing the post, Preity Zinta received more than 1,00,000 likes and over 720 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities appreciated her sheer efforts to stay fit and healthy. Many among them urged the actor to be active and happy. On the other hand, several people dropped quirky emoticons like heart-shaped smileys, hearts, blossoms, crowns, roses, and thumbs up, to name a few. Here are some of the response that you must check out:

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.