Preity Zinta's IPL 2020 Diaries Begin; Here's Why Day 1 In Dubai Quarantine Was 'weird'

Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share a video from her day one of quarantine in Dubai. The Salaam Namaste actor, who owns IPL team King XI Punjab, flew to Dubai on September 12 for the IPL 2020 which is set to commence on September 19. Preity Zinta will be staying at the luxury resort, Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

On September 13, Preity shared another tweet to vent out her feelings which read, "Uff! That frustrated feeling when you are jet-lagged ... wanting to sleep but cannot find the switch to turn off the lights in the bedroom. Grrrrrr! Am I going crazy see-no-evil monkey Aisa kyu hota hai ?? #Jetlag #Ipldiaries #Quarantine"

Preity Zinta's 'Weird Quarantine' ahead of IPL

While sharing a video from her quarantine in the Dubai resort ahead of IPL 2020, Preity Zinta says that for a busy body like her, it feels weird to quarantine. She further adds that she has nothing do and is finding things to do besides sanitising everything. 'On a positive note, it’s great to be in Dubai' says the Kings XI Punjab team owner while sharing her days from #IPLDiaries in Dubai.

Talking about her first day of quarantine Preity Zinta explains that she now has a new best friend which is a UV light wand while holding a small black wand in her hand. She informed her fans and followers that she is using the UV wand on nearly everything including her phone, doorknobs, handles, light switches among other things. The Kings XI Punjab owner, Preity adds that the wand is an eco-friendly way to sanitize things around us instead of using disposable wipes which lead to immense environmental damage while showing around her room.

For a busy body like me day 1 of quarantine feels weird...actually weirder than expected 🤯 Now that I have sanitised everything twice I’m going to find some other things to do. On a positive note it’s great to be in Dubai ❤️ Hope it cools down soon. Love you all 😘 #PzIpldiaries pic.twitter.com/LkT6zZvABu — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 12, 2020

The Kal Ho Na Ho actor had earlier shared tweeted about 'feeling strange' while travelling to Dubai considering the empty airports and all the safety protocols. Preity had shared a picture of the empty airport on her Instagram story on September 12. The Kings XI Punjab IPL team owner also shared an interesting video of her entering the Dubai resort through a sanitizer spray gate. She further added that the sanitizer spray gate made her forget her jetlag and felt like being in a Star Wars film.

Flying across the globe ✈️ during a pandemic is strange. Almost no one at airports, various Covid tests and the constant use of sanitisers, masks and gloves . Happy to finally be on the ground but not too excited about the quarantine that will follow🙈Stay safe everyone😘 #ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 11, 2020

The most fun thing about arriving at the hotel was this sanitising spray. Felt like I was in Star Wars 🤩 Almost made me forget the Jetlag. Thank you @SofitelDXBPalm for making sure we are all safe 🙏 #Aboutlastnight #PzIPLDiaries #ipl2020 #Ting pic.twitter.com/8X2rBUzeIO — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 12, 2020

Preity Zinta’s Instagram story

