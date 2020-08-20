Preity Zinta Shares Photos From Her Shoot, Fan Calls Her 'Katy Perry'; See Pics Here

Preity Zinta is known to be an active social media user and often keeps her fans updated about her recent activities. The actor recently shared pictures from her photoshoot in which she can be seen in bright colours. She looks stunning in all these pictures. With all that said now, check out Preity Zinta's photos:

Preity Zinta shares a series of photos of her shoot; fans call her Katy Perry

Preity Zinta recently did a photoshoot and shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, she can be seen donning bright-yellow coloured outfit with tiny details of floral and designs on it. In the photoshoot, she can be seen with her hair open and wavy as she poses in front of the camera. She wore the same outfit with different poses as she gives off a different vibe in every picture.

Her long dangling earrings added an extra edge to her overall look. For makeup, she can be seen donning a bright red lipstick. In the first picture shared from her recent photoshoot, she can be seen posing in a bold style in the Versace dress. She wrote, ''Soul full of sunshine ðŸ¤©ðŸŒˆðŸŒžðŸ˜ #Versace #Haute24 #Fashion #shoot #virtualstyleroom #allwomencrew #Girlpower #ting''.

In the second picture, she can be seen in a very unique mood. She accompanied the picture with a caption, ''Looking at you looking at me ðŸ˜ ðŸ¤©ðŸŒˆðŸŒžðŸ˜ #Versace #Haute24 #Fashion #shoot #virtualstyleroom #Allwomencrew #Girlpower #ting â¤ï¸''. Apart from the two photos, she also shared a clip that appears to be a boomerang. Sharing the clip, she wrote, ''A little bit of attitude never killed anybody ðŸ˜ #haute24 @versace #fashion #shoot #virtualstyleroom #allwomencrew #girlpower #ting â¤ï¸''.

The comment section of Preity Zinta's Instagram account is flooded with praises. Fans seem to be impressed with the actor's looks. Several fans expressed their love by adding emoticons in the comment section while some simply praised the beauty of the actor. However, there is one comment that seems to be creating quite some buzz. One of the fans called her Katy Perry. Check out the reactions:

SOURCE: PREITY ZINTA INSTAGRAM - COMMENT SECTION

