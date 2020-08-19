Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bluffmaster!' Arrives On Amazon Prime Video; Actor Shares Post

Abhishek Bachchan has appeared in a wide range of films over the years. Bluffmaster! is one such film of his which garnered high praise from critics. The actor recently announced the news about the movie being available on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Read on to know more details about this story:

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bluffmaster' on Amazon Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared a clip that features the poster of Bluffmaster! and answered the question of fans as to where the film will be available to watch. Sharing a clip of his poster with a background score from the film, he penned, ''Finally!! Many keep asking me where they can see Bluffmaster. Well here it is, on @primevideoin

@rohansippy @riteishd @priyankachopra @boman_irani #nanapatekar @rameshsippy47 @shridhar_raghavan #rajatarora @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani @gauravvkchawla @reliance.entertainment''. He announced that the film is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the post shared by Abhishek Bachchan:

Bluffmaster! is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Ramesh Sippy. The film, which released in 2005, features Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. The rom-com went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film received mostly positive reviews from the critics.

Originally, Sanjay Dutt was considered to play the role of Roy and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to essay the role of Simmi. However, due to some time constraints, they couldn't be cast in the film and Abhishek Bachchan got the role of Roy and Priyanka Chopra was roped in to essay the role of Simmi. However, the film thanks Sanjay Dutt as well as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the credits.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan last worked on Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. He was also seen in Breathe: Into the Shadows, where he played the role of Dr Avinash Sabarwal. The actor will next be seen in a couple of films. He will be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull, and Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas.

