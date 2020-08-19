Sanjana Reddy Opens Up About Her Health, Reveals That She Is Back Home; Read Here

Director Sanjana Reddy, who is known to have made the 2018 Telugu flick, Raju Gadu, was recently admitted to a private hospital as she was down with a fever. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the director gave an update about her health and mentioned that she is doing fine and that she is back home. Read on to know more details:

Sanjana Reddy is back home

After reports revealed that the director was recently admitted to a hospital due to her health, there were speculation that Sanjana Reddy was then transferred to ICU (Intensive Care Unit) as her health condition worsened and that she was on ventilator support.

In the interview, the director addressed all the rumours and misunderstandings. She gave updates about her current health condition. Reddy revealed that she was admitted due to fever, however, she is doing fine now. The actor even shared that she is back to her normal daily routine and enjoying the things she used to do before.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bluffmaster!' Arrives On Amazon Prime Video; Actor Shares Post

Sanjana Reddy said she is back to daily routine and enjoying reading books, playing with her pets, and also playing badminton. She shared about being happy as she is spending time with her parents and also taking some cooking lessons and taking some suggestions regarding her lifestyle changes.

ALSO READ | Sridevi's 'Malini Iyer': All You Need To Know About The Actor's Memorable Sitcom

On the work front, the actor directed the film titled Raju Gadu, which released in the year 2018. The film features Krishna Bhagavan, Amyra Dastur, and Raghu Kumar Karumanchi and others in key roles. The film revolves around a man named Raj Tharun, who is a kleptomaniac and he cannot stop himself from stealing others' belongings. The actor is currently working on the project titled Karnam Malleswari Biopic. She is the director as well as the writer of the upcoming sports film.

ALSO READ | Ashok Phaldesai Underwent A Physical Transformation For 'Jeev Zhala Yeda Pisa'; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.