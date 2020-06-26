Preity Zinta Shares Glimpses Of Her First Visit To Beach Post Quarantine; See Pics

Preity Zinta recently posted a picture where she was seen enjoying her visit to beach post-quarantine. The actor posted pictures of her where she was seen posing with her dog. Preity Zinta was seen wearing a grey tank top paired with denim shorts.

Not to miss the furball Bruno who made it a picture-perfect frame. Preity Zinta posted the picture with a caption, “Our first trip - Finally after 104 days was the BEACH and WE LOVED it as we had the beach to ourselves. Both of us were in heaven 🤩 #Day104 #Sun #Sand #Water #Dutchie #Bruno #dogsofinsta #ting”

In the recent past, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram and shared a video where she is seen working out while her husband helps her. In the post, Zinta is seen wearing a black hoodie and black track pants. She opted for pink and grey sneakers for her morning workout. In the video, she is doing pushups and Bruno, her dog is seen playing fetch. Her husband, Gene Goodenough is seen keeping Bruno away from Preity so that she can focus on her work out.

But Bruno makes his way and reaches to Preity anyway. The actor is then seen playing with Bruno and the video is too cute to miss. Preity Zinta captioned the post and wrote, "Where there is a will there is a way 😂 Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my #Patiparmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give up 💪 gym ya no gym lage raho 😍 #pushup #pzfit #lageraho #Ting ❤️" Take a look at the adorable video here.

What's next for Preity Zinta?

Preity Zinta was last seen onscreen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit opposite her Gadar co-star Sunny Deol. The Bollywood actor has also ventured into international television series with ABC network's comedy series Fresh Off the Boat. She had even shared a picture from the sets on the first day of her shoot.

About the show

Fresh Off The Boat is an American sitcom that is critically appraised and has a huge fan base all over the world. It is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang and revolves around his family. According to reports, Preity Zinta will be seen opposite comedian Vir Das as an Indian couple in the show.

