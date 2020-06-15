Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Preity Zinta & Amaal Mallik Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has saddened and baffled many. The 34-year-old star was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Actor Preity Zinta and musician Amaal Mallik have offered their condolences.

Preity Zinta and Amaal Mallik’s tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Preity Zinta shared a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput in which his fans cannot ignore their radiant smiles. She stated that she is "stunned beyond words" and it is an incredible loss of an incredible mind and an incredible Talent. Preity recalled their time together, reminiscing memories of seeing stars from the telescope on the terrace, their astrophysics and NASA conversations, dance competitions, cricket celebrations and Ghazal nights. She noted, "I’m gonna miss you @sushantsinghrajput TOO MUCH ! Gone too soon 💔 I love you. Rest in peace my friend." [sic]. Preity shared her condolences and strength to the late actor's family and mentioned that she is heartbroken with this devastating news.

Amaal Mallik posted a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput from his film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. He had composed the soundtrack of the film. The artist penned down a long message in his caption. He stated that Sushant was someone who made him and a million people believe that one can achieve so much if they just believed and worked hard. The music composer described him as "a simple talented man with no filmy background, came & proved his mettle in this man eat man industry". Amaal mentioned that he did not know the late actor much as they only spend a few hours after the release of MS Dhoni Biopic, however, he called Sushant "child like and funny". He remembered that the actor was very supportive and constantly praised his music.

Amaal Mallik added that he is saddened with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise which came too soon. He stated that he could see the dreams in the actor's eyes during the screening of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The artist said that 'No one could've done justice to the role" of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He expressed that Sushant has "inspired an entire generation with his performance as the Indian Captain and shattered the myth that Biopics are not big cash earners". The music composer dedicated their film song Besabriyaan to the late actor. He also hashtagged sorry.

According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. They have not yet to find any suicide note and further investigation is ongoing. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Salman Khan, and many other celebrities have expressed their grief on the demise of the rising star.

