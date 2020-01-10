Preity Zinta Shares The Cutest Photo With Birthday Boy Hrithik Roshan

Preity Zinta took to her social media account to wish the Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday earlier on Friday. The dimpled actor who acted with Hrithik Roshan in superhit films like Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish shared the most adorable photo of herself with the birthday boy on Instagram. The duo can be seen posing for the camera as Preity Zinta can be seen planting a kiss on Hrithik Roshan's cheek.

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan's expressions in the photographs are unmissable and too cute for words. Preity Zinta has captioned the post with good wishes for him as she wrote, "Happy birthday to the super talented, super hot, super fit & super sharp @hrithikroshan Love you loads today & always ❤️🔥😘 #Happybirthday #friendsforever #birthdayboy #ting". Their photograph together surely takes us back to the good ol' Koi Mil Gaya days.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is all set to star in the American sitcom Fresh Off The Boat. She recently uploaded a photo on her official social media handles, which features her on the set of the comic show. She was seen sharing her new experience in the caption of the post which read, ''And so it begins.... On location to shoot Fresh Off The Boat. Now that the first day of shoot is over & I’m still alive and not shaking with nervous energy .... here is a photo🤩 It’s amazing how a change of scene can make you feel like a newcomer. Loving and absorbing it all."

Take a look:

About the show

Fresh Off The Boat is an American sitcom that is critically appraised and has a huge fan base all over the world. It is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang and revolves around his family. According to reports, Preity Zinta will be seen opposite comedian Vir Das as an Indian couple in the show.

