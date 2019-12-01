Preity Zinta's Quirky And Witty Instagram Posts With Bollywood Colleagues

Preity Zinta has managed to impress movie-goers with her scintillating movie performances and enigmatic screen presence. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, the actor has featured in numerous blockbuster movies. The popular star of the 90s is currently on a hiatus from the silver screen, due to undisclosed reasons. But she misses no chance to post throwback pictures of herself with her co-stars from her previous movies. Here is a list of throwback photos posted by Preity Zinta's on her Instagram.

Entertaining posts of Preity Zinta

A picture with the Bhai

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have featured in hit movies like Choori Choori Chupke Chupke and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, in which they shared crackling on-screen chemistry. In a picture shared by Preity Zinta on her Instagram, the reel life couple was seen having a great time with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. She captioned the Instagram post saying, "Awww! This was such a fun day. I did magic tricks for a bunch of kids after the screening of our movie & both @beingsalmankhan & #SajidNadiadwala magically appeared after I waved my magic wand! 😘#Throwback #FunTimes #ItsMagic #Ting!"

Also Read | #16YearsOfKalHoNaaHo: Kareena Kapoor Was Offered Naina Before Preity Zinta?

Commentary with the Nawab

Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan were seen having a fun time during one of the matches of Preity Zinta's cricket team 'Kings XI Punjab'. She captioned the picture saying," This is how we roll 😘 Better Saif then sorry 😜#masalacommentary #Vivoipl2017 #favcostar #Saif #Cricket #Madness #Fun #Laughter #Aboutlastnight Ting."

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On His Journey In Bollywood Says, 'Proud Of My Struggle'

Photoboomed by Bachchan Jr.

Preity recently attended Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's Diwali bash. Dressed in regal white ethnic wear, Preity was reportedly seen having a gala time with her Bollywood friends. In a picture posted by Preity on her Instagram, she labelled Abhishekh Bachchan a 'photobomber'. She posted the picture saying, " My partner in crime 😘 फ़ोटोबोम्ब हो तो ऐसा .. 😍 #Photobomb #diwali #party #ting."

Also Read | Upcoming Bollywood Films: Here Is Proof That 2020 Will Have More Women-centric Films

Preity Zinta and Salman Khan to reunite in Dabangg 3?

According to media reports, Preity Zinta will be seen in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3. The movie, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, reportedly features Zinta in an extended cameo. The upcoming movie is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Also Read | Bollywood Movies Releasing This Friday: Commando 3, Yeh Saali Aashiqui & Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.