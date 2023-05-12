Preity Zinta Tries Her Hand At 'old School Chulha' In Shimla, Fans React

Preity Zinta has treated her Insta family to new pictures that show her in a desi avatar. In the images, the Soldier star is "reliving old memories in the pahadi home kitchen". The actress can be seen in a traditional yellow ensemble with a sweater and a scarf wrapped around her head. In the second image, Preity can be seen trying to light the fire and cook on the traditional chulha (oven).

Preity Zinta is currently in Shimla with her husband Gene Goodenough and her twins Jai and Gia. Along with the images, she wrote, "Re living old memories & making new ones. All the action revolves around the kitchen in pahadi homes. Here I’m trying to light the fire & bring the rarely used old school chulha to life. #memories #farmlife #pahadiculture."

How Preity Zinta's fans reacted

Soon after Preity Zinta shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "This is amazing, brings back the golden memories of the golden years. I lived some of those days." Another wrote, "Love the chulha Aur usme bana hua khana … I have done this too when we go to village .. bless you."

Inside Preity Zinta's Shimla diaries

A day ago, Preity Zinta shared a post on her Instagram handle, informing her fans about Gene's first visit to Shimla. She shared two pictures - one featuring the couple and in another Gene was posing with their son Jai. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "When your husband comes home with you for the first time & the family gifts him the traditional Himachali Topi #home #family."



Also, the actress shared a video from her visit to Hateshwari Mata temple. An excerpt from her post read, "When I was a little girl, I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it. Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple."

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. She moved to Los Angeles following her wedding. The couple welcomed their twin - son Jai and daughter Gia via surrogacy in 2021. The actress