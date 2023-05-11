Preity Zinta Visits Hateshwari Mata Temple With Husband Gene Goodenough, Twins Gia, Jai

Preity Zinta and her family recently visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Shimla. The actress shared pictures and videos of their visit on social media. Accompanied by her husband Gene Goodenough, their twins Jeh and Gia, and other family members, Preity expressed her deep connection to the temple. The Veer Zaara actress frequently visited the temple during her childhood. For the visit, Preity wore a yellow suit and covered her head with a golden dupatta, while Gene donned a black shirt with black pants. The couple lovingly carried their children in their arms as they participated in the temple rituals.

Preity took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the visit, stating that the Hateshwari Mata temple held a significant place in her childhood and that she felt a strong connection to it. Being a mother now, it was only natural for her to introduce her kids to this incredible and ancient temple. She shared a sneak peek of their visit and encouraged others to visit the temple, describing it as "magical, mysterious, and stunningly beautiful."

When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it. Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was… pic.twitter.com/6AjajO3TIn — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 11, 2023

More about Preity Zinta's family

Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles, and they welcomed their twins through surrogacy in 2021. The actress has previously announced the arrival of their children on social media, expressing their joy and gratitude. Preity emphasises the significance of introducing her children to the ancient temple.

Preity Zinta speak about children's safety

In recent times, Preity has also been vocal about her children’s safety. She addressed an incident where her daughter, Gia, faced alleged harassment in Mumbai. Sharing the incident on social media, Preity described how a woman attempted to take her daughter’s photo without permission and then proceeded to kiss her before hastily leaving the scene. Preity highlighted the importance of protecting children’s privacy and expressed her restrained reaction to the situation.