Preity Zinta Wishes Happy Thanksgiving To Everyone; Feels Grateful For 2 New Additions

As several celebrities have been taking to social media and wishing their fans a Happy Thanksgiving, even Preity Zinta amazed her fans by dropping in a cute Thanksgiving wish for her fans.

The fans took to Preity Zinta's social media post and dropped in hearts and wished her a Happy Thanksgiving.

Preity Zinta feels grateful for 2 new additions to the family

Preity Zinta recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself with her husband, Gene Goodenough. In the photo, she can be seen showcasing her cute smile while sporting a blue jacket while on the other hand, her husband can be seen sporting a black Batman tee. In the caption, she wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating and expressed her feelings on how grateful she was for the two new additions to their family. She further stated how grateful she was for their wonderful lives and for all their wonderful friends and family.

The caption read, "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives & for all our wonderful friends and family" (sic)

Many fans took to Preity Zinta's Instagram post and expressed their amazement at seeing her latest photo by dropping hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. As Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough recently became parents of twin babies, the fans began commenting and asking them to reveal images of their babies. On the other hand, many fans praised how cute and lovely she looked in the photo. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Preity Zinta's latest Instagram post.

Preity Zinta recently made an announcement that she and her husband have become parents to twin babies. They further revealed that they have named them Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough and added how excited they were about the new phase in their lives. She then thanked their doctors, nurses, and their surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. The caption read, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia 😍🙏😍 #gratitude#family #twins #ting. जय और जिया" (sic) Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@realpz