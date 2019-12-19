IPL 2020 Auction: Preity Zinta 'sad' On Missing Out, Reveals Plans Of Anil Kumble & Co

The anticipation for the next season of the Indian Premier League has begun three-four months before the tournament kickstarts, with the auction being held on Thursday. As the event kicked off in Kolkata, Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta too conveyed her excitement. Though the actor was sad about not being able to make it to the event, she expressed her support in the Anil Kumble-led team in bringing the right players. The Dil Se star added that there were many other announcements that were coming up, including the team's rebranding and more.

READ: IPL Auction Live Updates: Pat Cummins Joins KKR, Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Player

“So I’m very excited about the auction. I’m also a little sad that I’m going to miss it because I cannot be in Kolkata. But I’m very confident that Anil Kumble and everybody in cricket operations for Punjab are going to do a fantastic job. Just like all the fans out there, I’m going to be watching the auction online and crossing my fingers. And my heart’s gonna go ‘dhak dhak dhak’, but it’s all part of the game. And I just wanted to say that we have some very exciting news coming up. We have some new announcements coming up. We have some rebranding for the team coming up. So watch this space and till then, hold on with your beating heart and let’s wish everybody in Punjab all the very best,” Preity said in the video.

READ: IPL Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Snatch Aaron Finch From Under KKR's Nose For ₹4.4 Crore

Here’s the post

Super excited for the auction today & super excited to see the new additions to #Saddasquad #Saddapunjab . Any suggestions who @kxipofficial should be going for at the #ipl2019auction today ? Bring it on 🏏 @hotstartweets #ting pic.twitter.com/1tpxUB9CrB — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 19, 2019

READ: Veteran Wasim Jaffer Roped In As Batting Coach By Kings XI Punjab

Till the time of filing this story, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was bagged by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.50 crore. Anil Kumble, who has previous worked with teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, was appointed as Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach of Kings XI Punjab in October this year. Wasim Jaffer was also appointed as the batting coach of the team on Thursday. The franchise would be hoping for the right kind of players to bring a turnaround to their fortunes. Kings XI Punjab has not made it to the playoffs since they were runners-up in 2014 edition.

READ: IPL 2020 Auction: What Strategy Can You Expect Chennai Super Kings To Follow?